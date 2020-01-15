iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 372,910.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 20.0% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.16. 3,133,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.40 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

