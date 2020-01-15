iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.