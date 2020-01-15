iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

