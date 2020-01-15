iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period.

EFA stock remained flat at $$69.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,217,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,174,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $70.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

