iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.44. 4,616,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,669. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

