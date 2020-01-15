iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 198 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

