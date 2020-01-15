iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, approximately 371 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.