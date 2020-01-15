iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, approximately 1,215 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.