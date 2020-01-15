iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,066 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Gold Trust worth $80,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 731,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

