iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. 1,140,388 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

