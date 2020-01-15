iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,169 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

