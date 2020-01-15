iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,504 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

