iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, 385 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.