iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW)’s stock price were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

