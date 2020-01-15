iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. 2,947,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,014. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

