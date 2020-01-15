iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.40 and last traded at $126.38, 16,915 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,512,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30.

