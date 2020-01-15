Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $292.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $189,021.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,769. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

