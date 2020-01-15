Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.95. 833,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,715. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $270.63 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

