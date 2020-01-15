Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Systems makes up 6.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $195,275.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,188 shares in the company, valued at $85,007,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

