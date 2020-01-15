Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.