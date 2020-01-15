Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

UTX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

