Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $418,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.50. 17,289,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,578. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $547.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

