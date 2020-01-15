InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,471.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,258.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. Analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

