Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Trading Down 0%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)’s share price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.50, approximately 6,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3735 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 318.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

