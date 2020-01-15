Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.03, approximately 1,813 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.18% of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

