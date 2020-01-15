Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, 3 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

