Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.24, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 110.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

