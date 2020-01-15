Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.52, approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3912 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

