Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.14, approximately 7,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

