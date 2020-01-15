Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.98, approximately 2,267 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2815 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

