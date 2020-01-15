Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

