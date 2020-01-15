Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27, approximately 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

