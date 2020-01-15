Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $221.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

