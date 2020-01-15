Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $78,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 131,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.36. 17,327,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,682,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $221.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

