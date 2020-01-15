Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 290 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.