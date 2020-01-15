Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) Shares Down 0%

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.07, approximately 29,724 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,939% from the average daily volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3144 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

