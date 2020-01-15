Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

