Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Reduced by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

