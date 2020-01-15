Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89, approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

