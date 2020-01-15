Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $73.08, approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.9321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

