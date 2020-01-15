Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16, 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $5.4829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000.

About Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

