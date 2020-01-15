Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16, 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $5.4829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.
About Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)
PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.