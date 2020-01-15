Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.16, approximately 1,051 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 264,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.