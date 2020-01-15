Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMD) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81, approximately 278 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

