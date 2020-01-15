Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Media ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 1,676.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

