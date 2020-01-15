Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70, approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Media ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)
PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
