Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90, 5 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

