Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.81, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,824,000.

