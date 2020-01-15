Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27, 73 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 41.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 60.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBV)

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

