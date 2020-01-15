Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, 335 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.