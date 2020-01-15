Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.12

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

