Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.12

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PPA)
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.