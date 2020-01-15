Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.83, 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

